Markets
OMI

Owens & Minor Q3 Earnings Dip, But Above View; Narrows EPS Outlook Better Than Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported lower earnings in the third quarter. However, the company's adjusted earnings beat the consensus view. It also updated the annual EPS outlook, better than estimates.

Net earnings in the third quarter declined to $44.13 million or $0.58 per share from $46.08 million or $0.76 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings were $56.5 million or $0.74 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.55 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased to $2.502 billion from $2.188 billion last year. This came in better than the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion.

Looking forward, the company has narrowed its full-year adjusted EPS to the range of $3.90-$4.10 from $3.75-$4.25. Analysts on average expect earnings of $3.89 per share for the period.

The company also reaffirmed its previously announced 2022 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular