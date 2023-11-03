News & Insights

Owens & Minor Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 3.8%

November 03, 2023 — 06:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) posted a third quarter net loss of $6.4 million compared to net income of $12.5 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.08 compared to profit of $0.16. Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.44 from $0.41. Third quarter revenue increased to $2.59 billion from $2.50 billion, previous year.

The company narrowed its outlook for 2023. Revenue is projected to be in a range of $10.3 billion to $10.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in a range of $535 million to $555 million. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.40.

