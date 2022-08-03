Owens & Minor Q2 Profit Matches Estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported that its second quarter adjusted net income per share declined to $0.76 from $1.06, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income, GAAP, was $28.6 million or $0.37 per share compared to $65.9 million or $0.87 per share, previous year.

Revenue was $2.50 billion compared to $2.49 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.54 billion in revenue.

For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in a range of $2.85 to $3.15. Revenue is expected to be in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.1 billion.

