Owens & Minor Q2 Prel. Revenue Up; Backs Annual Outlook; To Buy Rotech Healthcare For $1.36 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare logistics company, Tuesday reported preliminary net loss in the range of $35 million- $32 million or $0.46 per share - $0.42 per share for the second quarter, wider than net loss of $28.2 million or $0.37 per share in the second quarter of last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company expects to report earnings of $25 million or $0.32 per share to $28 million or $0.36 per share. In the previous-year quarter, adjusted earnings were $14.2 million $0.18 per share.

Revenue for the quarter is expected between $2.651 billion and $2.671 billion compared with $2.563 recorded last year.

For the full year, Owens & Minor has reaffirmed its outlook. It continues to expect revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.9 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.40 to $1.70 for fiscal 2024.

Separately, Owens & Minor today announced its decision to acquire Rotech Healthcare Holdings, Inc., a provider of home medical equipment, for $1.36 billion in cash.

In 2023, Rotech had generated revenue of about $750 million.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024.

"Rotech squarely fits into our existing Patient Direct segment and directly aligns with the strategy we outlined last December during our Investor Day, supporting our expansion in the very large and fast-growing home-based care space," said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor.

