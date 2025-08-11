Owens & Minor Q2 Net Loss Sharply Widens

Markets
(RTTNews) - Healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported Monday a net loss for the second quarter that sharply widened to $869.06 million or $11.30 per share from $31.91 million or $0.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $83.82 million or $1.09 per share from $6.74 million or $0.09 per share last year.

Excluding items, income from continuing operations $0.26 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew to $681.92 million from $660.40 million in the year-ago quarter.

On average, six analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it will provide its 2025 financial outlook for continuing operations during itsearnings conference callthis morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

