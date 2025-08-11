Owens & Minor Q2 Net Loss Sharply Widens

(RTTNews) - Healthcare solutions company Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported Monday a net loss for the second quarter that sharply widened to $869.06 million or $11.30 per share from $31.91 million or $0.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $83.82 million or $1.09 per share from $6.74 million or $0.09 per share last year.

Excluding items, income from continuing operations $0.26 per share, compared to $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew to $681.92 million from $660.40 million in the year-ago quarter.

On average, six analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it will provide its 2025 financial outlook for continuing operations during itsearnings conference callthis morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.