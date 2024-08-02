Owens & Minor Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens & Minor (OMI):

Earnings: -$31.91 million in Q2 vs. -$28.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Owens & Minor reported adjusted earnings of $28.15 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.671 billion in Q2 vs. $2.563 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $10.5 - $10.9 Bln

