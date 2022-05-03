Owens & Minor Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor (OMI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.3 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $69.6 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Owens & Minor reported adjusted earnings of $72.8 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.41 billion from $2.33 billion last year.

Owens & Minor earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $39.3 Mln. vs. $69.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05-$3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $9.9-$10.3 Bln

