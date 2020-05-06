Owens & Minor Q1 Loss Narrows; Affirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hospital supplier Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported net loss for the first quarter of $11.32 million or $0.19 per share, narrower than net loss of $14.10 million or $0.23 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.04 per share, compared to $0.06 per share in the same period last year.

Net revenue for the quarter declined to $2.12 billion from $2.35 billion in the year-ago period. The decline in revenue driven by lower sales as a result of customer non-renewals that occurred in early 2019 and reduced surgical procedures as a result of COVID-19 in the company's Medical Distribution business.

These changes were partially offset by increased sales of personal protective equipment or PPE and revenue growth in the Home Healthcare business.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.09 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors approved a second quarter 2020 dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Looking ahead, Owens & Minor said that a significant reduction in elective surgical procedures, which began mid-March, is expected to continue through the end of the second quarter of 2020. This reduction in surgical procedures will negatively impact the company's revenue and profit for the second quarter.

However, the company assumes elective procedures will recover at an accelerated rate during the third and fourth quarter of 2020, partially offsetting the second-quarter impact.

For fiscal 2020, Owens & Minor continues to expect adjusted net income in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share, on a constant currency basis, despite being challenged in the second quarter to achieve breakeven. Analysts expect earnings of $0.54 per share for the year.

The company believes that it remains positioned to deliver sustained double-digit earnings growth beyond 2020.

