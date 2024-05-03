Owens & Minor Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens & Minor (OMI):

Earnings: -$21.9 million in Q1 vs. -$24.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Owens & Minor reported adjusted earnings of $14.9 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Revenue: $2.613 billion in Q1 vs. $2.523 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $10.5 to $10.9 Bln

