Owens & Minor price target lowered to $12.50 from $15.50 at BofA

November 04, 2024 — 02:20 pm EST

BofA analyst Allen Lutz lowered the firm’s price target on Owens & Minor to $12.50 from $15.50 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company reported a mixed quarter with strong EBIT growth in Patient Direct offset by weakness in Product & Health Services, the analyst says, adding that the strong operating margin in Patient Direct was the highlight of the quarter. The firm believes that margin pressure in medical distribution creates additional questions around competitive developments in the space, and comes away incrementally cautious on the margin trajectory into 2025.

