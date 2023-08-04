News & Insights

Owens & Minor Posts Loss In Q2; Revises 2023 Outlook

August 04, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported a second quarter net loss of $28.2 million compared to profit of $28.6 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.37 compared to profit of $0.37. Adjusted net income per share declined to $0.18 from $0.76, prior year. Second quarter revenue increased to $2.56 billon from $2.50 billion, last year.

The company revised its outlook for 2023; and now projects: revenue to be in a range of $10.2 billion to $10.5 billion; and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.55.

