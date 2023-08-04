Owens & Minor Posts Loss In Q2; Revises 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) reported a second quarter net loss of $28.2 million compared to profit of $28.6 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.37 compared to profit of $0.37. Adjusted net income per share declined to $0.18 from $0.76, prior year. Second quarter revenue increased to $2.56 billon from $2.50 billion, last year.

The company revised its outlook for 2023; and now projects: revenue to be in a range of $10.2 billion to $10.5 billion; and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.55.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.