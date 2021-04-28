Owens & Minor (OMI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, before market open.

In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.14 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.56%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 88.38%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

Global Products Business

Owens & Minor, during its February update, announced the installation of new N95 production lines in its U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. Further, it added non-woven fabric manufacturing in Lexington, NC facility. It also continued to expand its isolation and surgical gown production capacity. The company has been putting in efforts to optimize the operational process to maximize output of the production lines.

With the unrelenting spread of COVID-19 across the globe through the first-quarter months, the demand for its personal protective equipment (“PPE”) line has reached sky high. The latest developments accordingly are likely to have significantly boosted the company’s top line in the first quarter.

Global Solutions Business

Owens & Minor has been witnessing rebound in demand for elective procedures in the past few months. This improvement mainly started to take place following a dismal first-half 2020 performance within medical distribution.

The company undertook a few measures like expanding its low unit of measure warehouse infrastructure system, improving inventory planning process and algorithms and enhancing data management services offering through myOM and QSight. It has also improved B2B and B2C offerings in home healthcare business. We expect these developments to get reflected in the first-quarter results.

The Estimate Picture

For first-quarter 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues of $2.29 billion implies an improvement of 7.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 97 cents, implying a massive improvement from the prior-year reported figure of 4 cents.

What Our Model Suggests

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Owens & Minor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Owens & Minor has an Earnings ESP of +2.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

