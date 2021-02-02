Owens & Minor (OMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $29.08, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.56%.

OMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 258.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, down 1.06% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.55% higher. OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, OMI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.19.

Also, we should mention that OMI has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

