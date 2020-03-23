Owens & Minor (OMI) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $5.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had lost 17.34% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 24.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 31.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OMI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect OMI to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.11 billion, down 14.39% from the year-ago period.

OMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $8.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -12.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.58% lower within the past month. OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note OMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.3.

Investors should also note that OMI has a PEG ratio of 1.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

