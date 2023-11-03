Owens & Minor (OMI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.37, changing hands as high as $19.37 per share. Owens & Minor, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 23.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.79 per share, with $22.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.16.

