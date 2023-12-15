Owens & Minor (OMI) Price Target Increased by 15.46% to 22.85

The average one-year price target for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has been revised to 22.85 / share. This is an increase of 15.46% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.66% from the latest reported closing price of 23.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens & Minor. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMI is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 90,998K shares. The put/call ratio of OMI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,435K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 18.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,168K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,625K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,970K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,318K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,098K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Background Information



Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

