Owens & Minor (OMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed the most recent trading day at $46.90, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had gained 43.8% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OMI as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 345% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 34.08% from the year-ago period.

OMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $9.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.7% and +13.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.66% lower. OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.36, so we one might conclude that OMI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, OMI's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

