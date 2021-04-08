Owens & Minor (OMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $37.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical supply distributor had gained 13.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OMI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, OMI is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2275%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $9.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.02% and +11.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.63, which means OMI is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that OMI has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

