Owens & Minor (OMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $27.37, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had gained 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OMI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect OMI to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 258.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.17 billion, down 1.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OMI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, OMI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.49.

Meanwhile, OMI's PEG ratio is currently 0.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

