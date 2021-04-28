Owens & Minor (OMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $36.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had lost 2.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

OMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, OMI is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2325%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.29 billion, up 7.93% from the year-ago period.

OMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $9.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.46% and +11.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. OMI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.23, which means OMI is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that OMI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

