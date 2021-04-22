Owens & Minor (OMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed the most recent trading day at $38.18, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical supply distributor had lost 0.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 2325% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 7.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $9.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.46% and +11.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher within the past month. OMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.37, so we one might conclude that OMI is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that OMI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



