Owens & Minor (OMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed the most recent trading day at $38.22, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had gained 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

OMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 2325% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.28 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $9.44 billion, which would represent changes of +46.46% and +11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OMI has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.35 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.5.

Investors should also note that OMI has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

