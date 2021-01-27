Owens & Minor (OMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $26.97, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.61%.

OMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect OMI to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 258.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.17 billion, down 1.06% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.55% higher within the past month. OMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OMI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.25, which means OMI is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, OMI's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

