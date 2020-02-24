Owens & Minor (OMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $6.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical supply distributor had gained 3.89% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

OMI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 4, 2020. In that report, analysts expect OMI to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 144.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, down 1.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OMI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28, which means OMI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

