Owens & Minor (OMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Owens & Minor (OMI) closed at $35.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect OMI to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2275%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.28 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $9.44 billion, which would represent changes of +45.58% and +11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OMI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.82% higher within the past month. OMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note OMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.27.

Also, we should mention that OMI has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

