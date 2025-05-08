Owens & Minor Net Loss Widens In Q1, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare solutions company, on Thursday announced that the first quarter net loss widened from the previous year.

Shares of Owens & Minor are increasing by around 9% in the pre-market trading.

For the first quarter, net loss was $24.98 million, wider than $21.89 million last year.

Loss per share was $0.32 versus loss of $0.29 in the previous year's quarter.

On the adjusted basis, net income was $18.07 million, while adjusted results were $14.87 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.23 versus $0.19 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $121.86 million from $116.27 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, operating income declined to $0.12 million from $9.7 million last year. Adjusted operating income was $61.29 million, while it was $57.37 million last year.

Net revenue increased to $2.63 billion from $2.61 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2025, the company reaffirmed the guidance and expects revenue to range between $10.85 billion to $11.15 billion.

The company projects adjusted earnings per share for the year 2025 to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.85. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

In the pre-market trading, Owens & Minor is 9.54% up at $8.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

