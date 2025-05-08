Markets
OMI

Owens & Minor Net Loss Widens In Q1, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance; Stock Up In Pre-market

May 08, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), a healthcare solutions company, on Thursday announced that the first quarter net loss widened from the previous year.

Shares of Owens & Minor are increasing by around 9% in the pre-market trading.

For the first quarter, net loss was $24.98 million, wider than $21.89 million last year.

Loss per share was $0.32 versus loss of $0.29 in the previous year's quarter.

On the adjusted basis, net income was $18.07 million, while adjusted results were $14.87 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.23 versus $0.19 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA also increased to $121.86 million from $116.27 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, operating income declined to $0.12 million from $9.7 million last year. Adjusted operating income was $61.29 million, while it was $57.37 million last year.

Net revenue increased to $2.63 billion from $2.61 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2025, the company reaffirmed the guidance and expects revenue to range between $10.85 billion to $11.15 billion.

The company projects adjusted earnings per share for the year 2025 to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.85. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $560 million to $590 million.

In the pre-market trading, Owens & Minor is 9.54% up at $8.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.