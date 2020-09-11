Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that OMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.83, the dividend yield is .05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMI was $15.83, representing a -10.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.66 and a 336.09% increase over the 52 week low of $3.63.

OMI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). OMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports OMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 97.02%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

Pacer Funds (CALF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 39.12% over the last 100 days. XHS has the highest percent weighting of OMI at 4.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.