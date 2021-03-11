Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that OMI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMI was $36.84, representing a 3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.73 and a 914.88% increase over the 52 week low of $3.63.

OMI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). OMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38. Zacks Investment Research reports OMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.58%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS)

iShares Microcap ETF (IWC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IUSS with an increase of 57.99% over the last 100 days. XHS has the highest percent weighting of OMI at 2.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.