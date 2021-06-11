Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that OMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.9, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMI was $46.9, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.16 and a 577.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.92.

OMI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). OMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports OMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.28%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (OMI)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (OMI)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (OMI)

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (OMI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (OMI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNSC with an increase of 24.43% over the last 100 days. PSCH has the highest percent weighting of OMI at 2.81%.

