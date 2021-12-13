Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that OMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.09, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMI was $41.09, representing a -16.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.16 and a 74.26% increase over the 52 week low of $23.58.

OMI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). OMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15. Zacks Investment Research reports OMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.33%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMI as a top-10 holding:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 5.77% over the last 100 days. RNSC has the highest percent weighting of OMI at 3.69%.

