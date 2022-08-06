Owens & Minor, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.6% to US$32.71 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$2.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 36% to hit US$0.37 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:OMI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Following last week's earnings report, Owens & Minor's six analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$9.94b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 27% to US$1.48 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.36 in 2022. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$47.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Owens & Minor at US$62.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Owens & Minor's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 1.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.05% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 7.2% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Owens & Minor is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

