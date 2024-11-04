Owens & Minor falls -10.7%

Owens & Minor (OMI) is down -10.7%, or -$1.43 to $11.94.
Read More on OMI:
- Owens & Minor Reports Revenue Growth Amid Debt Reduction
- Owens & Minor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 42c, consensus 41c
- Owens & Minor narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $1.45-$1.55 from $1.40-$1.70
- Owens & Minor sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $540M-$550M
