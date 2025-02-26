OWENS & MINOR Earnings Preview: Recent $OMI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OWENS & MINOR ($OMI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,711,101,256 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

OWENS & MINOR Insider Trading Activity

OWENS & MINOR insiders have traded $OMI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN A LEON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,282 shares for an estimated $62,433

SNEHASHISH SARKAR sold 2,055 shares for an estimated $25,194

OWENS & MINOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of OWENS & MINOR stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OWENS & MINOR Government Contracts

We have seen $135,716,750 of award payments to $OMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

