Owens & Minor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OMI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.56, changing hands as low as $39.94 per share. Owens & Minor, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.85 per share, with $49.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.52.

