Owens Illinois Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens Illinois Inc. (OI):

-Earnings: $31 million in Q4 vs. -$10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Owens Illinois Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79 million or $0.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $1.63 billion in Q4 vs. $1.64 billion in the same period last year.

