Owens Illinois Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens Illinois Inc. (OI):

-Earnings: -$575 million in Q3 vs. $120 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.69 in Q3 vs. $0.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Owens Illinois Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $1.67 billion in Q3 vs. $1.73 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 – $2.25

