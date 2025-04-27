OWENS-ILLINOIS Earnings Preview: Recent $OI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OWENS-ILLINOIS ($OI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,608,196,937 and earnings of $0.24 per share.
OWENS-ILLINOIS Insider Trading Activity
OWENS-ILLINOIS insiders have traded $OI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDOLPH L BURNS (SVP, Chief Admin & Sus Officer) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $147,942
OWENS-ILLINOIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of OWENS-ILLINOIS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 1,849,611 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,049,783
- HIGHLAND PEAK CAPITAL, LLC added 1,809,237 shares (+87.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,612,129
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,763,710 shares (+70.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,118,616
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,705,216 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,484,541
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,620,975 shares (+584.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,571,369
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,447,419 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,690,021
- CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE CO removed 1,266,935 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,733,575
OWENS-ILLINOIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 10/31/2024
OWENS-ILLINOIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $15.0 on 10/31/2024
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $12.0 on 10/31/2024
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 10/31/2024
