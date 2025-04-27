OWENS-ILLINOIS Earnings Preview: Recent $OI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OWENS-ILLINOIS ($OI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,608,196,937 and earnings of $0.24 per share.

OWENS-ILLINOIS Insider Trading Activity

OWENS-ILLINOIS insiders have traded $OI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDOLPH L BURNS (SVP, Chief Admin & Sus Officer) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $147,942

OWENS-ILLINOIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of OWENS-ILLINOIS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OWENS-ILLINOIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 10/31/2024

OWENS-ILLINOIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Financial set a target price of $15.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $12.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 10/31/2024

