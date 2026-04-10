Owens Corning's Dividend Has Tripled and Share Count Is Down 20%: Is This Housing-Cyclical Stock a Buy for Long-Term Investors?

Key Points

Owens Corning has tripled its dividend in five years while buying back over 20% of its shares.

Management is using today’s weak housing backdrop to repurchase stock and boost future per-share growth.

10 stocks we like better than Owens Corning ›

Discover how Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has combined rapid dividend growth with significant share buybacks during a challenging housing backdrop. Watch the video below to see why this capital-allocation strategy could set up compelling long-term upside.

*This video was published on April 2, 2026.

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Anthony Schiavone has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Argersinger has positions in Owens Corning. The Motley Fool recommends Owens Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.