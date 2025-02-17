Owens Corning Stock After Divestiture: A Leaner, Stronger Play?

Owens Corning OC has announced the sale of its glass reinforcements business to India-based Praana Group for $755 million. This transaction marks the completion of Owens Corning’s strategic review and reinforces its focus on residential and commercial building products in North America and Europe.



The divestiture is a strategic step that will streamline Owens Corning’s portfolio, making it a more capital-efficient leader in the building products industry. The move also allows the company to reallocate resources to segments with stronger growth potential.



Shares of OC have gained 0.8% during the trading session and 0.3% in the after-hour trading session last Friday.

A Win for Both Companies

The glass reinforcements business, part of Owens Corning’s Composites segment, generated approximately $1.1 billion in revenues in 2024 and spans 18 operations across 12 countries. This segment has long served industries such as wind energy, transportation, and infrastructure. With the sale, Praana Group gains a global footprint in advanced materials, reinforcing its expertise in composites for the industrial sector.



Brian Chambers, Owens Corning’s chair and CEO, emphasized that the deal supports the company’s strategic plan, delivering maximum value to shareholders while allowing the company to focus on high-growth, capital-efficient businesses.

A More Focused Owens Corning

Post-sale, Owens Corning will retain key assets within its Composites segment, including its glass nonwovens and structural lumber businesses. These will be integrated into its Roofing and Insulation segments, further aligning operations with its core strengths. The divestiture is expected to improve operational efficiency, drive profitability, and enhance cash generation, positioning the company for long-term growth.

Growth Opportunities for Praana Group

This acquisition strengthens Praana Group's position in the competitive glass reinforcements market, broadening its operations and geographical presence. With rising global demand for sustainable materials and clean energy solutions, Praana is well-positioned to capitalize on industry trends and drive innovation in composites manufacturing.

What’s Next for Owens Corning?

The transaction, which marks the completion of Owens Corning’s strategic review of the business, is expected to close in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. With this divestiture, Owens Corning is poised for greater focus and financial flexibility, ensuring sustained growth in the building products sector.

OC Stock Price Performance

Shares of this provider of building materials systems and composite solutions have gained 10.3% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 5% growth. The company’s performance is most likely backed by its strategic focus on high-margin products, improvement in operational efficiencies and divestment of low-margin and capital-intensive businesses. Furthermore, the balanced capital allocation strategy bodes well, as its incremental trajectory has been boosting investors’ sentiments for a long time now.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Furthermore, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owens Corning’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased over the past 30 days to $15.85 from $15.76, indicating 2.3% year-over-year growth.



The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential and focus on maintaining shareholder value. Its ROE of 25.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 14.8%, indicating more efficiency in using shareholders’ funds than peers.

