Owens Corning Sells Glass Unit for $645M, Streamlines Portfolio

Owens Corning OC continues to actively reshape its portfolio while reinforcing its position in core building products. The company has revised its agreement to divest its glass reinforcements business to Praana Group, simplifying the transaction and accelerating cash realization.



The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approvals, will now deliver higher upfront cash proceeds following the elimination of seller notes. These proceeds are likely to support organic growth initiatives and shareholder returns, consistent with the company’s disciplined capital allocation strategy.



Following the news, shares of OC have lost 1.2% in after-hours yesterday.

Owens Corning’s Focus on Shedding a Non-Core Asset

This divestiture aligns with Owens Corning’s broader strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on core building products operations across North America and Europe, while exiting more capital-intensive, industrial-facing businesses. The revised deal structure enables a cleaner and faster exit, even as the transaction value has been adjusted from $755 million to $645 million, reflecting softer market conditions in the business. Importantly, the valuation framework remains intact, indicating that the underlying economics of the deal are largely unchanged.



The move is consistent with management’s ongoing transformation efforts, which emphasize portfolio optimization, cost discipline and operational efficiency. The company has been actively reshaping its footprint through divestitures and targeted investments, such as its new Prattville roofing plant, while advancing structural cost improvements and integration benefits within its Doors segment.

OC Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this manufacturer of fiberglass composites have lost 8.2% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 4% decline.



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The near-term outlook remains under pressure, primarily due to significant volume declines in the Roofing segment, stemming from an unusually weak storm season that curtailed repair and reroofing demand. This was further exacerbated by distribution destocking and a soft residential construction environment, characterized by lower housing starts and muted remodeling activity.



However, these headwinds have been partially mitigated by strong operational execution, including disciplined cost management, productivity enhancements and network optimization initiatives. These measures have supported margin resilience, enabling the company to maintain solid cash flow generation and overall financial stability despite the challenging demand environment.

OC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Owens Corning has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are:



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.2%, on average. FIX stock has surged 99.2% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ fiscal 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 20.3% and 26.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Everus Construction Group ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.3%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 45.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.9% and 5.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average. STRL stock has gained 28.2% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.6% and 25.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.