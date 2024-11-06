News & Insights

Stocks

Owens Corning sees Q4 net sales growth ~20%

November 06, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Q4 revenue consensus $2.84B. For the fourth-quarter 2024, despite more challenging market conditions, the company expects to continue delivering strong results, reflecting structural changes to its portfolio and cost structure. It expects net sales growth around 20%, including overall revenue for the legacy business slightly below fourth-quarter 2023 plus the addition of revenue for the Doors segment. The enterprise is expected to generate mid-teens EBIT margin and EBITDA margin of approximately 20%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.