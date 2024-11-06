News & Insights

Owens Corning Reveals Retreat In Q3 Income

November 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $321 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $337 million, or $3.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $4.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $3.046 billion from $2.479 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $321 Mln. vs. $337 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.65 vs. $3.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.046 Bln vs. $2.479 Bln last year.

