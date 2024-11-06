Owens Corning reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.38, consensus $4.05

Reports Q3 revenue $3B, consensus $3.04B. “Our third-quarter results demonstrate the impact of the strategic choices and structural improvements we have made to strengthen Owens Corning (OC) and build a company that continues to deliver strong free cash flow and sustainably higher margins despite a challenging market environment. The strong execution of our team, combined with the key initiatives and investments we are undertaking, is accelerating our growth, strengthening our earnings power, and reshaping the company,” said Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “As we finish 2024, we remain focused on sustaining our strong financial performance while executing our strategic agenda to sharpen our product and geographic focus where we can create unique value for our customers and shareholders.”

