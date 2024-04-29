News & Insights

Markets
OC

Owens Corning Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval For Masonite Acquisition

April 29, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) announced Monday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) in connection with the company's previously announced acquisition of Masonite International Corp. (DOOR). The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. on April 26, 2024.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period satisfies a closing condition for the transaction. Masonite previously announced that its shareholders voted to approve the company's acquisition by Owens Corning at its Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The transaction is anticipated to close in May 2024, subject to satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.