Owens Corning Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $131 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.30 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $131 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

