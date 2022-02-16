Owens Corning Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $227 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $232 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $2.13 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $227 Mln. vs. $232 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.23 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.91 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.