Owens Corning Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $73M, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.69 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $125 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

