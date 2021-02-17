Owens Corning Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $232 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $207 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.93 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $207 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.90 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

