Owens Corning Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $206 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $186 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.90 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $186 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.70 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.