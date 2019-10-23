Owens Corning Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Owens Corning (OC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $150 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $179 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $1.88 billion from $1.82 billion last year.

Owens Corning earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $179 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q3): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.

